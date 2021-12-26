Fantom Price Tops $2.27 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004560 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $967.34 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.