Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

