Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 798 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.33. 3,498,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

