Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWXT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $47.85. 368,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

