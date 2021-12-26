Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

NYSE MSGS traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,221. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

