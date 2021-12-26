Financial Contrast: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RumbleON and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -6.36% -32.03% -10.97% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 1.42 -$25.00 million ($8.66) -4.58 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 36.95 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

