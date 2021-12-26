First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $16.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

FCF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 277,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,236. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

