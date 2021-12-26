First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 249,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 64,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

