Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 448,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $39,771,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $105.54. 2,127,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

