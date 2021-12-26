Flow Trading Up 10.8% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Flow has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $45.42 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00018148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

