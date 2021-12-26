Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.30 million and the lowest is $969.92 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 593,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

