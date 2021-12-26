General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $69.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,722,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,297. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

