GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.