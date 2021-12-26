GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,755 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.043 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

