Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.