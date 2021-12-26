Gourmet Galaxy Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $570,057.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.