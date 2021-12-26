Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

