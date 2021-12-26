Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

