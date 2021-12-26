Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms have commented on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 60,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,452. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.