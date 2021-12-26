GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

