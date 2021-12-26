Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

