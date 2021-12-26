Head-To-Head Comparison: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NantHealth and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 1.75 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -2.06 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 897.55 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -70.61

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NantHealth and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.95%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats NantHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

