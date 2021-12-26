Head to Head Review: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) vs. First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get American Financial Group alerts:

65.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Financial Group and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.45 $732.00 million $27.03 5.01 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million $0.16 12.88

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 31.44% 14.99% 1.76% First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $126.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Financial Group beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.