Head-To-Head Review: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

This table compares E2open Parent and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 9.92 -$37.13 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.50 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -95.73

E2open Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50 LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 59.32%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

