Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €92.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.20 ($103.60).

Several analysts have issued reports on HEN3 shares. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

HEN3 traded up €0.48 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.64 ($79.37). The stock had a trading volume of 325,778 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €74.89 and a 200 day moving average of €81.57. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

