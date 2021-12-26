Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,246 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.