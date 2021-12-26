Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,346. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

