Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,097 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

