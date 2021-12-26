Honest Price Tops $0.0190 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $2,849.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

