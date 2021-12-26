Hord (HORD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,316.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Hord has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $11.23 million and $151,316.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.