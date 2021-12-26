Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 4.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,087. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $652.84 and a 200-day moving average of $613.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

