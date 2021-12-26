IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 162,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

