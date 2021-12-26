IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1,843.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 195,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 290,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

