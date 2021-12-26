IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 459,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

