IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,403,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 1,214,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,934. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

