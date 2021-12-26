IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 353,951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,951 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 2.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL remained flat at $$22.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 386,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

