Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 55,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 309.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

