Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $207,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

