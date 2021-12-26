Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.