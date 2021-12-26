IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

