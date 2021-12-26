ING Groep NV Acquires 47 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $423.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day moving average of $448.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

