ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

