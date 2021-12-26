Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.19 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

