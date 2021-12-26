Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFS opened at $51.99 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

