Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce sales of $51.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.77 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 613,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,945. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

