Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. 25,189,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

