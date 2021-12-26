Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 193,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,466. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

