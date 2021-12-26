Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISNPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 193,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

