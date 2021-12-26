iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

