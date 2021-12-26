iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 298.0% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.